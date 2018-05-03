Atletico Madrid v Arsenal (LIVE UPDATES): Atletico just need a goalless draw

Related News

Arsenal must score to stand any chance of going through. Any score draw but 1-1 would see them qualify ahead of Diego Simeone’s side, who have conceded just four goals at home in La Liga and three in seven their UEFA Europa Cup adventure.

But it is a fact Wenger has seen as an advantage as he seeks the last hurrah in Europe with his Arsenal exit looming large.

Atletico XI [4-3-3]: Jan Oblak; Thomas Partey, Diego Godín, José María Giménez, Lucas Hernández; Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Gabi (C), Vitolo; Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa

Arsenal XI [4-4-2]: David Ospina; Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny (C), Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal; Granit Xhaka, Jack Wilshere, Mesut Oezil, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Kick off is 8:05 p.m.

Kickoff! It is a rambunctious atmosphere at the Metropolitano as Atletico start with makeshift fullbacks and Diego Simeone in the stands

1min – Atletico win the first corner kick

2mins – Ospina shows some jitters by punching instead of catching but Arsenal ward off the early danger

Arsenal must look to copy Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Atletico last September

5mins – Good move from the back and Arsenal win their first corner off Thomas Partey

6mins – Diego Costa goes one on one with Ospina but skies his effort. What a chance!

7mins – Referee calls for a halt as Koscielny is writhing in pain on the pitch – this looks very serious

It seems his boots got caught in the turf and that must be an ankle injury – a disaster as the Gunners lose their captain and most dependable defender

10mins – A stretcher and emergency staff have been called for with Calum Chambers waiting on the sideline to replace Koscielny…

Will this depress the Gunners or buoy them?

12mins – At least 4 minutes was used up in that injury interlude but we are back with action with Diego Costa winning a free kick off Monreal

13mins – Atletico with 56% of the possession

15mins – Good chance for Arsenal but Monreal’s cut back misses Lacazette and Welbeck

17mins – Arsenal have settled and are moving the ball well between the midfield and attack

19mins – Bellerin in the box, but caught in two minds and his cross drifts out of play

21mins – Oblak almost gifts the ball to Lacazette but gets away with it

24mins – Arsenal lose the ball in midfield and Atletico are straight at them but Costa loses his bearing in the box

Arsenal have to commit to taking the game to Atletico as Oblak has had no save to make26mins –

27mins – Chaos in the Atletico box but they take too long to have a shot on target

Arsenal are having too many touches as they seek to score the television. If they do not buy the ticket, they can’t win the lottery!

In the other semifinal, it is also 0-0 with Marseille holding a 2-0 first leg advantage

30mins – Atletico win a second corner

Godin bodychecks Mustafi and the referee calls it a foul

32mins – Monreal glimpses a sliver of chance in the box but it is quickly shut out

It looks like Atletico can play the game for three days at this pace and not concede. Arsenal have to quicken their movement in the opposition half to score

36mins – Ospina fails to locate Monreal and hands Atletico the ball via a throw

37mins – Koke’s half-volley almost catches Ospina out but just outside the right post

38mins – Another half chance for Atletico as Griezmann swivels and shoots with Arsenal defenders looking and watching

40mins – Suddenly, it is attack for attack and the pace has picked up with Atletico getting their fair share of set pieces

41mins – A rush of blood to the head of Jack Wilshire, who felt aggrieved that Gabi had not been booked for a foul on Lacazette just seconds earlier

Immediately Arsenal get near the Atletico box, they go ponderous