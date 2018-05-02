Roma v Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Passion is key in Rome

Related News

They call it the Eternal City. Rome, tonight, especially at the Stadio Olimpico, will be bathed in red and yellow as passions run wild with Roma hoping for an encore from their last Champions League home match, in which they scored three goals without reply against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

But Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are a different animal, led by a former Giallorossi, Mohamed Salah. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 15 UEFA Champions League matches and have scored at least two goals in their last nine UCL encounters. It is a tough ask but not impossible.

Liverpool won the first leg of the encounter 5-2 at Anfield, with Roma scoring both goals after Salah had been substituted.

Roma manager, Eusebio Di Francesco, has promised they will throw everything including the kitchen sink at Liverpool. “We are going to play a Champions League semi-final in front of 70,000 people, are you expecting a team that will just surrender? No. We’ll be up for the challenge – the team will give everything they have.” One sure thing is Roma will start with four at the back to contain Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Kick off is 7:45 p.m.

LIVERPOOL STARTING XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson; Mane, Salah, Firmino

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Clyne, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Woodburn

ROMA STARTING XI: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Schick, El Shaarawy, Dzeko

ROMA SUBS: Skorupski, Jesus, Under, Gonalons, Peres, Gerson, Antonucci

We are set for action… The famous Champions League song being played now

Kickoff!! Roma gets the game underway

Expectedly… Roma pressing for the opening goal

Free kick for Liverpool as De Rossi hits Salah

Mane making a shout for a penalty but referee waves it off

GOALLLLLLL!! Mane scores for Liverpool

Roma lost possession at the center circle and Liverpool with a counter attack and they are in front

The task now harder for Roma… 2-6 aggregate now

This is the first time Roma are conceding at home in the Champions League this season

GOOOALL… Roma pulled level… own goal by Milner

Chance for Roma but safe hands from Loris Karius as he comes out and claims the ball

GOALLLL … Liverpool are back in front not Mane … not Sallah …Georginio Wijnaldum is the scorer

The referee signals a free kick as Edin Dzeko is tripped by Sadio Mane

A shot by Roberto Firmino is blocked

The fourth official shows there are 1 minute of time to be added

Half Time: Roma 1-2 Liverpool

Roma still hanging on after that goal by Dzeko made it 2-2 on the night

Dzeko has now scored in five successive games

Daniele De Rossi from Roma puts in a great cross… Cengiz Under volleys a shot on target, but Loris Karius is on hand to save it