Police arraign Dino Melaye; senator gets N90 million bail

A Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted a bail of N90 million to Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye.

Mr Melaye was arraigned by the police on allegations that he escaped lawful custody. He was granted a bail for N90 million.

But the senator was immediately rearrested by the police and taken to Force Headquarters in Abuja, according to his aides who informed PREMIUM TIMES about the development

Mr Melaye was at the hospital between last week Tuesday when he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle until Wednesday afternoon when he was quietly arraigned by the police.

The senator was trying to escape being taken to Lokoja to face criminal trial. Some of his aides told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon that he might be taken to Lokoja soon rather than returned to the hospital despite his fragile health.

Police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood did not immediately return requests for comments Wednesday afternoon.

Details soon….