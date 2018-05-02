UPDATED: Again, IGP Idris snubs Senate

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has given the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, one more week to appear before its plenary.

This follows Mr Idris’ decision not to honour the senate invitation to appear before it on Wednesday.

The lawmakers on Wednesday adopted an admonition from the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, that the senate give the police boss ‘more time to reflect.’

He prescribed a one-week grace. He however did not state a date for the new summon.

Mr Saraki also prescribed that the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and chairman of police committee, Abu Ibrahim, should engage the executive on Mr Idris’ behaviour within the one week.

Mr Idris, had for the second time failed to honour the invitation to appear before the senate plenary.

He was invited to answer questions on the arrest of a senator, Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.

The police boss was first summoned on Wednesday April 25 but he failed to appear.

On Thursday when he was supposed to appear, the chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IGP was in Bauchi in the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari, and could not honour the invitation.

The Senate thereafter re-summoned Mr Idris, while refusing to allow a Deputy Inspector- General (DIG) Operations he sent represent him.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed to re-summon Mr Idris to appear on Wednesday (today) by 11a.m.

However, after a lengthy closed-door meeting on Wednesday, the Senate started plenary around 11:45 a.m.

By 1:30 a.m., the Senate Leader moved a motion to allow the IG come into the chamber.

The motion was seconded and the Senate President asked the Clerk to bring him into the chamber.

After about four minutes, it was discovered that Mr Idris was not around.

Mr Ibrahim, the chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, said he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for a while.

“I tried yesterday to reach the DIG, unfortunately, I couldn’t reach him,” he said.

He said after the summon last week Thursday, the Clerk wrote to Mr Idris and thereafter he met with him. Mr Ibrahim said he implored Mr Idris to make appearance at the meeting.

He added that he later found out late Tuesday night that Mr Idris had travelled to Kaduna instead of honouring the Senate invitation.

“Later, I found out that he is in Kaduna, he is going to Birnin Gwari where there are incessant killing.”

Mr Saraki invited contributions from lawmakers on way forward.

“Distinguished colleagues, as you heard, the IG is not around. He thought that the best he can do is send the DIG.”

The lawmakers deliberated on the development and resolved to give Mr Idris one week grace to honour the invitation.