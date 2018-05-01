Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Real Madrid are just 90 minutes from becoming the first club to reach three straight European Cup finals for the second time, but the near comeback by Juventus will be nagging Zinedine Zidane and his players.

Would it be better to start Lucas Vasquez at right back instead of the rusty Nacho?

Zidane has to get those questions right because all the talk leading to Tuesday’s encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu from the German champions is the ability to score.

Their captain, Thomas Müller, told UEFA’s official site, “We haven’t won [the UEFA Champions League] in the last five years. We’re very hungry. As players who have been professionals for years, we can play for a long time if we can stay motivated.”

David Alaba is back on the left flank to aid Frank Ribery while Real have been shorn of their first choice right back, Daniel Carvajal, who just managed to contain Ribery last week in Munich. Jupp Heynckes is also contemplating a double pivot attack of Robert Lewandowski and Sandro Wagner, who has scored in his last three Bundesliga matches.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kick off is 7:45 p.m.

‎Real Madrid Kick off the game

Kimmich gives Bayern Munich the lead

The Bundesliga champions have a dream start here in Spain

Chance! Real Madrid almost with the equaliser

Real Madrid spreading passes as they look to unlock Bayern Munich defense

Goal!!! REAL MADRID SCORES

Sweet cross from Marcelo nodded in by Benzema

Thomas Mueller tries to pick out a team-mate in the area but his cross is blocked by an opponent

Lewandowski looking for a penalty but Referee says No!

A shot by Corentin Tolisso is blocked

Corner kick for Bayern Munich as they continue to pile the pressure on Madrid

Wasteful shot by Ronaldo who is making his 152nd appearance in the Champions League tonight.. That’s the most for an outfield player

Chance! Ronaldo decides to give Marcelo a pass though he was in a position to shoot.. the Brazilian was hesitant and shot blocked

This has been a typical attacking game with both teams looking dangerous each time they go forward

Fine effort Thomas Mueller as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it

Another chance for Bayern.. Rodriguez fires the ball over

Bayern have completed more passes 207 compared to Madrid’s 191

Sergio Ramos nods the ball.. but it is a side netting

David Alaba fumes as he is denied a free kick

One minute added time