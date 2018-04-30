BREAKING: Buhari, Trump hold press briefing; speak on killings in Nigeria

Related News

Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump are currently holding a press briefing in the U.S. leader’s first meeting with a leader from sub-Saharan Africa at the White House.

Mr Trump hailed Mr Buhari for “fighting corruption and improving Nigerian trade.”

He also said the U.S. “would be investing substantially in Nigeria” if Nigeria could implement a “level-playing field that we asked for.”

The U.S. president also commended Mr Buhari for the role he played in securing the release of kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls.

He, however, called on Mr Buhari to do more to end the ongoing killings linked to herdsmen across central Nigeria.

Mr Buhari in turn commended Mr Trump for his leadership role in working out a final solution to the decades-long stalemate between North Korea and South Korea.

Mr Buhari also promised to secure the remaining Dapchi and Chibok girls in Boko Haram custody. He also said he would work to end the killings in the north-central states.

On economy, Mr Buhari said agriculture, food security, power and infrastructure would get priortised attention, as well as bilateral trade commitments.

The two leaders are expecting to take questions from journalists during the briefing.

Details soon…