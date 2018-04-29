BREAKING: It’s Official: Dino Melaye’s recall fails

The recall election for Dino Melaye as the lawmaker for Kogi West Senatorial District has failed, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced.

Only five per cent of the electorate turned out in an exercise that required 51 per cent majority to succeed. Of the 189,870 signatories, only 18,742 were verified after Saturday’s exercise.

The result showed that people of Kogi West Senatorial District have decided to keep Dino Melaye as their senator despite his controversial style and ongoing political ordeal which includes criminal investigation by the police.

“I, Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, affirm that the information on verification of signatures to the petition for the recall of Senator Dino David Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has taken place on this day, 28th day of April 2018, and that the verified signatures is 5.34% of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum,” the INEC chief in charge of the election said while announcing the results midnight.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the low turnout that characterised the exercise.

Below is the full breakdown of the results by local government areas:

    KOTON KARFE LGA

    Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,727.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 24,459.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,566.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2, 335.

    KABBA BUNU LGA

    Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 59,319

    Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petitions – 27,910

    Total Numbers Of Signatories At Verification – 2,151

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2,085.

    IJUMU

    Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 46,810.

    Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 24,389.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 2,811.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 2,664.

    YAGBA EAST

    Total Number Of Registered Voters – 35,329.

    Total Numbers Of Signature On The Petition – 18,229.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 3,580.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 3,506.

    MOPA AMURO

    Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 18, 350

    Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 9,173.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 729.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 710.

    There was violence in Mopa Amuro towards the end of the exercise. Six polling units were reportedly affected. As a result, the exercise in six out of the 10 wards in the LGA were cancelled.

    YAGBA WEST LGA

    Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 35,506

    Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 19,444

    Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,221

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 3,729.

    LOKOJA LGA

    Total Numbers Of Registered Voters – 109,105

    Total Numbers Of Signatures On The Petition – 66,266.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures At Verification – 4,810.

    Total Numbers Of Signatures Verified – 3,763

