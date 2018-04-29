BREAKING: It’s Official: Dino Melaye’s recall fails

Related News

The recall election for Dino Melaye as the lawmaker for Kogi West Senatorial District has failed, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced.

Only five per cent of the electorate turned out in an exercise that required 51 per cent majority to succeed. Of the 189,870 signatories, only 18,742 were verified after Saturday’s exercise.

The result showed that people of Kogi West Senatorial District have decided to keep Dino Melaye as their senator despite his controversial style and ongoing political ordeal which includes criminal investigation by the police.

“I, Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, affirm that the information on verification of signatures to the petition for the recall of Senator Dino David Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District has taken place on this day, 28th day of April 2018, and that the verified signatures is 5.34% of the total number of registered voters in the constituency and has therefore not satisfied a requirement of the law for a referendum,” the INEC chief in charge of the election said while announcing the results midnight.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the low turnout that characterised the exercise.

Below is the full breakdown of the results by local government areas: