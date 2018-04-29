Eight feared killed as bandits attack Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

Related News

There was mourning yet again in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday after armed bandits killed eight local miners in the area.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m., according to sources.

The bandits were said to have stormed the forest where the local miners were carrying out their activities and opened fire on them.

Details of the incident are still sketchy with some of the miners also sustaining injuries.

A source in Birnin Gwari told PREMIUM TIMES that his in-law was among the dead.

“My in-Law, Magaji Danjuma, was among the miners killed. They were doing their mining business in the forest near old Birnin Gwari town when the bandits attacked them.

“My in-law’s body was set ablaze by his killers while their remains was brought to Birnin Gwari town for burial,” he said in a phone interview.

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that Mr Magaji’s father was a retired police inspector in the area.

He has since been buried, according to Islamic rites.

The State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, confirmed the incident in a telephone conversation.

He said the command is working to ascertain the actual figure of people killed.

He described the killings as very unfortunate.

“Of course, there was an incident there and some people were killed. It’s very unfortunate,” he said.

‎The commissioner said the police will investigate before releasing the statement on the actual number of people killed.

Birnin Gwari has suffered several attacks by armed bandits leading to the death of scores of people including soldiers and police officers.