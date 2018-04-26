Soldiers repel Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri

Related News

The Boko Haram invasion of Maiduguri was successfully repelled by soldiers on Thursday night, the army has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack on Thursday night causing panic among residents amidst the sound of gunshots.

The head of the Nigerian Army’s operations in the North-east, Rogers Nicholas, later released a statement confirming that the attack had been repelled.

“The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram Terrorists and have dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari,” he said.

Read the full statement by Mr Nicholas, a major general, below.

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have in the late hours of today, Thursday 26 April 2018 successfully repelled Boko Haram Terrorist incursion in the outskirt of Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri.

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE with the support of the Air Task Force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies including the Civilian Joint Task Force quickly mobilised to the area and cleared the terrorists incursion.

The troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are currently in pursuit of the Boko Haram Terrorists and have dominated the area while also patrolling the general area of Jidari.

Therefore, the general public and residents of the area that have earlier flee are enjoined to return to their residence. They are further encourage to report any suspicious persons to security agencies currently patrolling the area.

Major General ROGERS NICHOLAS

Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE