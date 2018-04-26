Police IG snubs Senate; summoned again over Melaye

Related News

The Senate on Thursday re-summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before the senate plenary on Wednesday.

Mr Idris was on Wednesday summoned by the Senate to answer questions on the arrest of Dino Melaye and the recent insecurity in the country, but he snubbed the lawmaker on Thursday.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday said the summon was necessary as he had not been able to reach Mr Idris for some days.

The chairman, senate committee on police affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the senate that the IGP was in Bauchi and could not honour the invitation of the senate.

He said the Deputy Inspector- General (DIG) Operations was sent to represent him.

The announcement was greeted with anger from senators who felt Mr Idris’ failure to appear was a disrespect to the institution.

The Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Ibn Na’ Allah, said the senate had approved in its votes and proceedings that the IGP should appear and no other person would be allowed to do so in his place.

Mao Ohabunwa, Emmanuel Bwacha and Godswill Akpabio also spoke in support.

Sam Egwu blamed the IGP for not officially writing the senate to explain his absence.

“Why don’t he write a letter transmitting his reason for not coming? If he doesn’t know he should be advised,” he said.

The lawmakers unanimously agreed to re-summon Mr Idris to appear on Wednesday 2nd May by 11a.m.