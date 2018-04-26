UPDATED: Benue Killings: Senate backs Reps, summons Buhari  

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session with the House of Representatives, for questioning over killings in Benue state.

Mr Buhari is to brief the lawmakers on the recent upsurge of violence in Benue and other states across the country.

The summon followed a deliberation on a motion on “Continued Killings in Benue State” sponsored by George Akume (Benue North West).

It came days after 19 persons including two priests in a church in Ukpor-Mbalom, a community in Gwer West Local Government Area.

The senators condemned the inefficiency of security chiefs and agencies, adding that declaring state of emergency is the best way to drive out perpetrators.

The Senate had earlier suggested the federal government declares a state of emergency in Benue State and other states facing deadly violence.

It changed course however, agreeing to hear first from the president before taking a decision.

The summons by the Senate and the House are unprecedented.

More details later…

Editor’s Note: This updated post reflects a review of an earlier Senate decision for a state of emergency in Benue.