BREAKING: Benue Killings: Reps summon Buhari

Buhari in NASS
Buhari in NASS [Photo Credit: Linda Ikeji's Blog]

The House of Representatives have resolved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of killings in Benue state and other parts of the country.

The unprecedented decision was unanimously welcomed by an overwhelming majority of members after a Kano lawmaker, Baballe Bashir (APC, Kano) moved for the amendment of a motion moved by Mark Gbilah (APC, Benue).

The House also resolved to suspend its plenary for three days (one week) in solidarity with victims of attacks across the country.

At least 15 people were killed early Tuesday at a Church in Benue.

Details later……

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.