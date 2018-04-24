Police speak on Dino Melaye’s ‘escape’, pending trial in Kogi

Related News

The police have provided details of how Dino Melaye escaped from their custody earlier today and insisted that the senator would be taken to Lokoja to stand trial in a murder case.

The senator was taken to a hospital in Abuja this afternoon after breaking his leg during his attempted escape from custody.

Mr Melaye has maintained that he should not be taken to Lokoja for arraignment, saying his security cannot be guaranteed there and prevailing on the police to transfer his case to Abuja.

Mr Melaye has a longstanding political feud with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

On Monday night, police spokesperson Jimoh Moshood released a statement saying Mr Melaye had been re-arrested and would be transported to Lokoja to face trial.

The police had previously arrested some suspects who allegedly confessed to being armed and financed by Mr Melaye, although the senator strongly denied any links to the suspects or the murder case at the heart of his ordeal.

Read Mr Moshood’s full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY AND

RE-ARREST OF SEN. DINO MELAYE.

At about 1200Hrs of today Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination.

2. The Police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The Senator would be arraigned in court without further delay.

3. Meanwhile, one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator has been recovered by the Police investigation team.

4. The Inspector General of Police has therefore directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Senator Dino Melaye from lawful custody.

ACP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS