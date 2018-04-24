Liverpool v AS Roma (LIVE UPDATES): History beckons

Related News

Liverpool is a club steeped in European history while Roma are based in the Eternal city, one that oozes history. Eusebio Di Francesco’s men already have a bit of history – created in the last round when they came back from being 4-1 down to Barcelona to triumph 3-0 at the Olimpico.

Tonight at Anfield, they will face the full force of Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah, who was of Rome’s dwellings this time last year.

With five Champions League titles, the Kop are expectant of a sixth title while the Roman gladiators seek a first-ever win. On whose side will history be tonight?

Liverpool XI: Karius: Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Roma XI: Alisson Becker; Juan Jesus, Manolas, Fazio; Kolarov, Strootman, De Rossi, Florenzi; Nainggolan, Cengiz Under; Dzeko

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Anfield in Liverpool…Kick off is 7:45pm

Action already underway at Anfield

Liverpool and Roma have already tested the keepers at both ends

Chance! Firmino’s effort glances across the Roma post

Roma have started quite well.. daring in the attack.. looking for an away goal most likely

Aleksandar Kolarov delivers a teasing cross into the box but the Liverpool keeper makes a quick safe

Injury scare here for Liverpool as Oxlade Chamberlain appears injured

It’sover for Chamberlain he cannot continue

Wijnaldum comes in for the injured England Star

Kolarov strikes the crossbar! Chance for ROMA

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now finally made his way down the tunnel – a possible season-ending injury.

Juan Jesus gets a yellow card for a rough tackle on Sadio Mane

Big chance!! Mane shoots over the bar a pass to Salah may have been a better choice

Liverpool pressing hard.. Salah’s effort parried away by the Roma keeper

Not looking good for Mane this night another miscued pass by the Senegalese..

Mane gets the ball in the net but ruled offside

Firmino curls a shot from outside the box.. Roma keeper makes a save..

GOAL!!! Who else Salah gets the opener

The Egyptian striker not celebrating against his former club.. but of course he is happy!

Liverpool almost with a second goal.. the header hits the cross bar

Another Yellow card this time for Liverpool’s Arnold

Salah has now scored 42 goals across all competitions

GOAL!! SALAH makes it 2-0

Half Time Liverpool 2-0 Roma

A thrilling first half that the visitors edged for the opening 30 minutes or so, only for the Reds to take complete control and race two goals in front.

There should be more goals in the second half

Second half already underway

Free kick to Liverpool but no hassles for Roma

Mane caught offside as Liverpool press for a third GOAL

GOAL!!! Sadio Mane makes it 3-0

Salah with a sweet pass to Mane and the Reds are cruising!!

Roma almost getting that all important away goal

GOAL!!! Firmino makes it 4-0

Daniele De Rossi is leaving the field to be replaced by Maxime Gonalons

GOAL!!! Firmino nods in and it’s 5-0

Roma players looking for a penalty.. their appeal waved off

Schick sends a header towards goal, but Loris Karius is there to comfortably save it

Salah taken out .. he has delivered already

Danny Ings in for Salah

GOAL… Roma reduce the deficit Dzeko gets the goal

Penalty!!! Roma chance

Goal : Perotti makes it 5-2 .. game on

Salah’s absence is affecting Liverpool

Rona’s Fazio booked for dissent

Four minutes added time

Full Time; Liverpool 5-2 Roma