Makurdi Catholic Diocese confirms killing of two priests

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has confirmed the killing of two of its priests, Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, both reverend fathers, in an early hour attack on St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack, officials told PREMIUM TIMES.

A statement by its Director of Communications, Moses Iorapuu, said the attacks were perpetrated by herdsmen who stormed the Mbalom community and killed the two priests during the morning mass at the church.

The diocese expressed regret at the attitude of the security agencies in containing the killings.

It said the herdsmen, who stormed the community, burnt down houses, destroyed crops and killed people.

The church, therefore, urged the relevant authorities to stop the killings in the Benue valley.

Mr Iorapuu said the diocese had been active in providing food and relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP’s) since the onset of hostilities in the state and wondered why it could be marked as a target of attacks.

“The attacks on the priests is an attack on everything that we ever stood for and believed in,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get reaction from the Benue Police Command failed as its Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, was not forthcoming with remarks.

(NAN)