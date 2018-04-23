2018 #Big Brother Naija makes N5.1 billion

Related News

The just-concluded third season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala”, has made N5.1billion from viewers, a PREMIUM TIMES analysis shows.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that over 170 million votes were cast in the course of the season, 30 million of it coming in the final week.

Based on how the BBNaija game works, viewers were asked to cast votes for their favourite housemates to keep them in the house as the housemate with the highest votes would win.

The cost of voting was N30.

This shows that BBNaija made a total of N5.1billion from viewers votes alone and 17.6 per cent of sum (N900 million) came in the final week of the show.

When compared to the amount made from votes, the winner took home a meagre 0.88 per cent of the sum in a N45 million package containing N25 million in cash, a new SUV worth N12 million, a complete home entertainment system worth N3.3 million and an all-expense paid trip for two worth N4.7 million.

This numbers show that the organisers of the show have made a huge profit from proceeds of the show.

The N5.1 billion excludes proceeds from adverts and sponsorships from PayPorte, Heritage bank, MiniMee, Pepsi, Dano milk, among others.

BB Naija came to a close on Sunday with Miracle emerging the winner after 85 days of competition with 19 other housemates.