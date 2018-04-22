Thugs disrupt rally to endorse President Buhari for second term

Related News

Political thugs disrupted a rally organised to declare support for the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

The rally was organised by the All Progressive Congress, Jigawa North-west senatorial district, and was aimed at declaring support for President Buhari and Governor Badaru ahead of 2019.

The event, which took place at Gumel township stadium on Sunday, was marred by chaos that left the state party chairman, Ado Kiri, unable to address the crowd.

The thugs chanted derogatory songs, mainly targeted at the senator representing Jigawa North-west, Abdullahi Gumel, whom they prevented from getting on the podium to speak.

Mr Gumel was earlier ‘sneaked’ into the gathering by a former senator, Danladi Sankara, for fear of possible attack from the thugs.

The thugs are believed to be supporters of persons who wish to take Mr Gumel’s seat in 2019.

The rally which was billed to host all federal and state lawmakers had only two federal lawmakers in attendance.

Mr Badaru, who was billed to attend the event was absent. Unlike Mr Buhari, Mr. Badaru is yet to declare if he will seek reelection.

If the governor declares, he is expected to face stiff opposition not only from within his party, APC, but the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The lawmaker representing Garki/Bubura federal constituency, Adamu FagenGawo, while addressing the gathering said his constituency has officially endorsed President Buhari and Governor Badaru for second terms.

Most dignitaries who were at the event sneaked out, out of fear the event could turn violent.

No violence was eventually recorded.

Dignitaries at the event included a former deputy governor in the state, Ahmed Mohammed, Mr Sankara and a party chieftain, Isa Gerawa.

Sunday’s gathering was the third of it kind in the state where party faithful gathered in each senatorial zone to declare support for Messrs Buhari and Badaru.

Efforts made by the reporter to speak with Mr Gumel and others were not successful as they left in a hurry.