Death toll rises as Kogi killings spread

Related News

The attack by armed person in Kogi has spread to two more communities leading to the death of at least six more people.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the early Sunday morning attack on Kpanche community in Bassa Local Government of Kogi State with the police confirming 10 deaths including five of the attackers.

The traditional ruler of Mozum community in Bassa, Khalid Bukar, told journalists in Lokoja that the violence has spread, bySunday afternoon, to Ozugbe and Biroko, two villages under his domain.

He said that a number of houses in both villages were completely razed by unknown hoodlums while five persons were shot dead.

The ruler said that one person, he simply identified as Musa, was also missing.

He said those killed included the Madaki of Biroko, Mohammed Umar, and four of his subjects.

Mr Bukar said that so many houses including that of the late Madaki were also razed by the invaders.

The traditional ruler said that he immediately informed security agents of the development but the damage was already done before their arrival.

Also the police, in an update on the incident, said that six of the bandits that invaded Kpanche earlier in the day were killed and not five as earlier announced.

The state police command spokesman, William Aya, said in a statement that 15 houses were also burnt down in Kpanche.

He said upon receiving distress calls from residents, mobile police officers and soldiers were promptly dispatched to restore peace and order.

“On sighting the security personnel, they opened fire at them, but were vehemently resisted by the fire power of the security personnel where six of the attackers were killed,” he said.

However, the release was silent on the attacks and killings at Ozugbe and Biroko communities.

Mr Aya said the commissioner of police, Ali Janga, has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incidents.

“He vowed to prosecute anyone linked to the attacks no matter highly placed so as to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Mr Janga urged the residents of the affected community to remain calm as the security agencies are determined to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the state.