Many feared killed as armed men attack Zamfara communities

Related News

Armed bandits on Friday attacked Kabaro and two other villages in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents and the police confirmed the attack, saying the casualty figure is yet to be ascertained.

The bandits in their dozens rode on motorbikes to attack Kabaro, Danmani Hausawa and Danmani Dakarkari, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Details of the attack are still sketchy but a source in Maru Local Government Area, who doesn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons, said the bandits began their operation at Kabaro village on Thursday night before moving to Damani Hausawa and Damani Dankarkari in the early hours of Friday.

Many people were reported killed in each of the villages, while many others were eventually taken to a hospital with injuries.

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, Shehu Mohammad, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview.

“Yes there was an attack on three communities of Maru Local Government Area of the state. I can’t tell the number of deaths because we are still trying to get the figures. But we have already sent our men to the areas attacked by the bandits.

“Mobile police and others security agencies too have been deployed to the affected villages to restore law and order and to fish out the perpatratiors for prosecution. We are doing our best and will continue to do our best to protect lives and property of the people,” he said.

Zamfara State has witnessed several killings by armed bandits despite the deployment of soldiers there.

A visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the state to assure residents of their safety has also not stopped the attacks.