Police promote EFCC Chairman Magu, 17 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday announced the promotion of 18 senior officers.

Amongst them was Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. He was promoted to the rank of a full commissioner from deputy commissioner.

Mr Magu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to lead his administration’s anti-corruption efforts. But despite repeated nominations to the National Assembly, lawmakers declined to ratify his appointment, but the president said he would keep him in the position, anyway.

The new promotion was contained in a statement by Ikechukwu Ani, a spokesperson for the PSC.

Read the full announcement as sent to PREMIUM TIMES a moment ago:

PRESS RELEASE

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of eighteen senior Police Officers. The promotions are one of the high points of the Commission’s 27thPlenary Meeting which ended in Abuja today, Friday, April 20th, 2018. The Meeting was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman Sir. Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of the Police.

The Commission approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

CP Ghazzali Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, former Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command and currently , CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters were promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, DCP Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, were promoted to the next rank of Commissioner of Police.

Other promotions approved by the Commission include; one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nine Chief Superintendents of Police to assistant Commissioners of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police, one assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police and one Inspector to assistant Superintendent of Police.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Okiro congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. He assured them that the Commission will continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements which include regular promotions.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

Friday, April, 20th, 2018