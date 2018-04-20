2019: PDP hints at merger with other groups to defeat APC

Related News

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said it was consulting various interest groups and political stakeholders for synergy to enable it regain power in 2019 elections.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, made this known at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Secondus said that the consultation with the groups was useful, and that in coming days, a broader platform would be raised to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that PDP had taken it upon itself as the leading opposition party to broaden its scope, open its doors and allow ideas to flow in for a more robust democratic process.

“Our consultations have taken us to meet with various interest groups, who are willing to do business with us.

“I can report to you that it has been very fruitful.

“We expect in the coming days to have a broader political family, working hard to rescue this democracy and our beloved country from the hands of APC.”

He hinted that all former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria were in unison to make sure that in 2019 a fresh and new government was formed in the interest of the nation.

Mr Secondus called on members of the party and other political parties to join forces to rescue power from the APC.

“We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths and women from other political parties in this platform to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise.”

On Wednesday’s Mace at the Senate chamber, he called for the prosecution of those responsible for the act.

The chairman described the incident as ugly and sad, which underscored the fact that the country’s democracy was seriously under threat.

He said, “how did the hoodlums pass through all the security checks, majestically walked into the chambers to cause such havoc, leaving much to chew to all discerning minds.

“What happened in the Senate yesterday is a clear assault on democracy, a coup against the legislature and should not only be condemned but those responsible should be tried for treason as demanded by the law.

“Herdsmen brazenly invade our homes and farms, rape, maim and kill our people daily, and thugs do the same in our parliament, yet we have a government.

“This obnoxious development has placed enormous challenge on us as the main opposition party to up our game and quickly rescue this country from the appalling APC administration.”

Mr Secondus also expressed disbelief on the news credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, describing Nigerian youth as lazy people and “his continued de-marketing of Nigeria each time he travels outside the country.’’

“Our youth are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders.”

On his part, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who explained the Senate incident, said it was not just a coincidence but collusion.

According to him, this will send a wrong signal to foreign investors interested in investing in the country.

Mr Ekweremadu, however, pledged the support of PDP senators for all PDP activities.

In his part, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose, pledged that the hope of Nigerians in the party would not be let down.

Mr Fayose also expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious in the July 14 governorship election in his state.

