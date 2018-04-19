National Association of Community Health Practitioners meets in Katsina (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Concerned about Nigeria achieving universal healthcare coverage, members of the National Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (NACHPN) and PACFaH@Scale, a non-governmental organisation, will on Thursday join other health workers and policy makers for a technical session on provision of quality healthcare for Nigerians in the rural area.

The event which is part of NACHPN’s 2018 annual Scientific Conference is holding at the Katsina State local government service commission conference hall in Katsina.

The event is put together by NACHPN in conjunction with PACFaH@Scale.

The conference this year focuses on communicable diseases. The theme of the summit scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. is “Containing the spread of emerging communicable diseases in Nigeria.”

Organisers say the summit aims to galvanise discussions on why the government should prioritise engaging more health workers with adequate knowledge in the primary healthcare centres which are being revitalised in the country.

In order to achieve the desired development in the sector, PACFaH@Scale has been working in partnership with NACHPN through its (PAS) project to advocate on strengthening advocacies and providing evidence (through researches) in four areas including Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR), Routine Immunisation, Family Planning, and Child Killer Diseases/pneumonia & diarrhea.

PAS is a health accountability reinvestment project that strengthens capacities of indigenous civil society organisations in holding decision makers in all arms of government to deliver on their financial commitments and other service compacts with the people, especially the poor and most vulnerable. The programme is being implemented by the Development Research and Project Center (DRPC).

This project is implemented through national and community-based CSOs as sub-grantees, each sub-grantee having its own thematic areas of focus.

The NACHPN, one of the sub-grantees, operates at the national level, to conduct advocacy on the inadequacy of the health budget to implement PHCUOR, and thus drawing attention of government to its policy commitments on PHC.

President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his administration’s goals had promised to revatlise 10,000 primary health care centres across the country.

Part of the revitalisation effort included employment of more health workers to the centres.

According to the association, “Curiously enough is the misalignment in the fact of having many CHWs trained, qualify, yet unengaged.”

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live update of the event.

9:45 am – It’s a beautiful sunny morning here in Katsina, the capital of Katsina State.

9:50 am – Members of the association from across the country are beginning to arrive. Members of PACFaH@Scale are also on ground.

Participant just arriving for the event.

Meanwhile outside the hall, some traders are taking advantage of the conference and have set up their wares. Some of the things on the stands are bags, clothes, shoes among others. ‘

The Community Health Workers are a group of people who work in the primary healthcare centres across the country. They are tasked with the responsibility of getting healthcare closer to the people. They work at the PHCs.

10:00 a.m. The hall is gradually filling up. Currently, there are about 170 people seated and more people are still walking in.