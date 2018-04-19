Four killed in fresh Plateau attack – Police

Related News

The police in Plateau have confirmed the killing of four persons from Bassa Local Government Area by yet-to-be identified armed men, Wednesday afternoon.

The police said it swung into action immediately to address the situation, but the harm had “already been done.”

The police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, made the disclosure to PREMIUM TIMES in a text message on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the attackers killed the victims while they were performing their legitimate daily activities.

“Adamu Sunday, aged 38, Jatau Akus, aged 39, Chohu Awarhai and Marcus Mali age 22 years; bodies taken to Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos for post-mortem examination,” the text stated adding that all the victims were male.

It added that the victims were murdered by suspected herdsmen at Angwan Rogo DTV Area of Bassa.

The statement said efforts are in place by police to track down the suspect.

Plateau is one of the states suffering from incessant violence and killings by suspected herdsmen on farming communities.

Other states that have suffered similar killings include Benue, Kogi and Taraba.