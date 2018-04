Related News

The police on Wednesday afternoon arrested suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, at the National Assembly premises.

Mr Omo-Agege was whisked away in a black hilux van at about 1:54 p.m.

The arrest is in connection to the theft of the Senate mace, hours earlier.

Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, accused the senator of leading hoodlums to the Senate chamber to seize the mace.

Mr Omo-Agege after the incident returned to the Senate chamber where he attended the plenary session.

Details later….