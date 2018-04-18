Shiites continue free El-Zakzaky protest in Abuja

Related News

Protesters have gathered for the third day in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to demand the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Mr. El-Zakzaky has been detained without trial by the Nigerian government since 2015.

The protests, which started peacefully on Monday and Tuesday turned violent after police forcefully dispersed the protesters.

As at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the protesters were gathering near the National University Commission in Maitama, getting set for the protest.

Scores of armed police officers were also in the area, causing panic among road users that the protest could turn violent again.

Details later…