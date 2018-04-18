Taraba Killings: Army declares five wanted

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

The army named the suspects as Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko.

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, in a statement, appealed to the people of Taraba to give useful information to the security agencies that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The army had on Saturday said its troops arrested two alleged masterminds of the killings in the Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba, identified as Danjuma and Danasebe Gasama.

According to Mr Chukwu, Danjuma, also known as American, and Gasama were arrested on Friday by troops deployed for Operation Ayem Akpatuma in a community in Takum, following a tip-off.

The army spokesman said, “Preliminary investigation has identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two LGAs in the state.”

Taraba, as well as neighbouring Benue State has witnessed several killings, many related to the nomadic herdsmen and farmers conflict that has caused the death of hundreds across Nigeria.