BREAKING: Health Crisis: Doctors attack other workers, say JOHESU illegal

File photo of Resident Doctors

Nigerian doctors say they will not join a proposed strike by other workers in the health sector.

The doctors through the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also described the union of the other health workers, JOHESU, as illegal.

JOHESU, which includes all health workers except doctors and dentists, announced on Monday it will commence an indefinite strike later tonight.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, the NMA president, Mike Ogirima, warned the government against acceding to JOHESU’s demands.

He said doctors will not join the strike and that the strike is targeted at medical doctors.

Details later…

