Police forcefully disperse Abuja protesters

Unity Fountain [Photo Credit: alJazeera]

The police have forcefully dispersed protesters in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

Eyewitnesses said they ran for safety as the police fired teargas to disperse the protesters at the Unity Fountain, beside Transcorp hotel.

The protesters are believed to be Shiites demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who has been detained without trial for over two years.

Monday’s action comes a few days after the police told PREMIUM TIMES they banned all protests, peaceful or not, at the Unity Fountain; a move condemned by activists.

Details later…

