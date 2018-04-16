Trump hosts Buhari April 30

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump would host President Muhammadu Buhari on April 30, the White House announced on Sunday evening.

The White House in a statement said Mr Buhari would meet Mr Trump at Washington to discuss issues including “fighting terrorism” and economic growth.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities:

“Promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Buhari was the first African leader Mr Trump called on phone following his inauguration as the U.S. president.

Diplomatic experts said Mr Buhari, being the first African leader called by Mr Trump, only reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic position in Africa.

NAN also recalls that former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also visited Nigeria in February in a first five-country African tour embarked upon by any official of the administration.

