Man City emerge EPL champions as United lose to West Brom

Manchester City have emerged the new Premier League champions after their city rivals, United, suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at home against West Brom on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Manchester City would have been crowned champion last weekend if they had beaten Jose Mourinho’s men in the Manchester derby; but they blew off a two-goal lead and were beaten 3-2.

However, the Cityzens returned to winning ways at Wembley on Saturday where they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.

It then meant that only an unimaginable defeat at Old Trafford will see City emerge as champions this weekend and that was the case as West Brom shocked the world with a 1-0 win.

Jay Rodriguez scored the only goal that has now delayed West Brom’s confirmation for relegation and has confirmed City as champions