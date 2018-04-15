Premium Times publisher to deliver Aminu Kano Memorial Lecture

Related News

The 17th annual symposium is to mark the 35th anniversary of the death of renowned political icon, Aminu Kano.

The Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, is billed to deliver this year’s annual Aminu Kano Memorial Lecture.

The event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday at the Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training in the city of Kano.

Founded in 2000, the centre is a semi-autonomous research unit of the Bayero University, Kano.

The theme for this year’s symposium is; “Democratic Governance in Nigeria and the Imperatives of Party Ideology and Supremacy”

Joining Mr. Olorunyomi to discuss the topic also as guest speaker is a former member of the House of Representatives and one time secretary of the defunct Action Congress, Usman Bugaje.

A disciple of the late sage and academic, Auwalu Anwar, is to discuss the two papers.

The event will be chaired by Mallam Mahmud Usman.

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, and Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, are expected at the event.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II are to play the roles of chief host and father of the day, respectively.