Armed men kill police officer, kidnap transporters in Kaduna

Armed bandits on Thursday evening killed a police officer and abducted some members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the troubled Birnin Gwari town of Kaduna State.

The chairman of the NURTW, Birnin Gwari garage branch, was among those abducted, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The kidnap occurred at Dan Falo village, along Funtua road, about 60 kilometres from Birnin Gwari town.

A community leader in the area, who identified himself as Hussaini, gave the name of the kidnapped NURTW chairman as Audu Kano.

Other abducted persons are Hamisu, Umar ba Matsala, Safiyanu dan Doka and Mika while the policeman killed was Dan zuru, he said.

“I know all the people abducted because they are from Birnin Gwari town. They are attached to the only motorpark in Birnin Gwari .

“They were returning from Funtua town in Katsina State where they attended a wedding fatiha in the town. The gunmen abducted the union chairman and four other members of the union,” he said.

The policemen were attacked by the gunmen at a checkpoint along the highway in the area, PREMIUM TIMES leant.

It is not clear which of the attacks occurred first.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, confirmed the incidents but did not provide further details.

Birnin Gwari has suffered several attacks and kidnappings despite the deployment of soldiers there. The Thursday attacks occur few weeks after bandits killed about 11 soldiers in the area.