Real Madrid vs Juventus (LIVE UPDATES): Italian Champions Seek Redemption In Spain

Related News

Juventus have a seemingly insurmountable task ahead of them in tonight’s Champions League clash away to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeau.

However, going by how things panned out on Tuesday night, one may choose to stay cautious and see if the Italian champions can indeed redeem themselves after the bashing they suffered last week in Turin.

Tonight will be the 21st European meeting between Real Madrid and Juventus.

For many, they will be eager to see the latest record Cristiano Ronaldo will set tonight.

The Portuguese star has scored in his last 10 Champions League games; a feat no one has ever achieved.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates as the last set of semi-finalists are confirmed for the Champions League tonight.

Kickoff is 7.45 p.m.

Real Madrid Kick off the game

GOAL!!! Juventus get a dream start

Mario Mandzukic Juventus scores with a header.

CHANCE!! Juventus almost makes two .. Higuain’s effort stopped by Keylor Navas

A backheel from Bale hits the side net .. a pass to Ronaldo may have been better

Real Madrid launch an attack and almost got the equalizer but Isco has been disposed

Ronaldo fires a shot saved by Buffon and the rebound by Isco is ruled as offside

CHANCE: Mario Mandzukic meets the ball with his knees but Navas makes a save

YELLOW CARD: Miralem Pjanic goes into the book for a rough tackle on Isco

Blow for Juventus …Mattia De Sciglio is injured and is replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is in the stands having been suspended from tonight’s match

Mario Mandzukic is shown a yellow card by the referee

Chance! Marcelo finds some room for a shot but whipped over the bar

SAVE!! Buffon makes a big catch from Isco’s effort and Real Madrid get a corner

Real Madrid dominating possession 60-40% at the moment

Another yellow card for Juventus as Stephan Lichtsteiner goes into the book

GOAL!!!! Mario Mandzukic Juventus scores with a header.

Another upset in the making …..

A shot by Blaise Matuidi is blocked

Ronaldo falls and asking for a penalty kick but referee waves off his call

Ronaldo falls and asking for a penalty kick but referee waves off his call

Two minutes added time for the first half

CHANCE!! Real Madrid’s Varane heads the ball but hits the crossbar

The referee blows for half time

STATS! Real Madrid shaded the first-half possession with 57%, while they managed 11 attempts – four of which were on target. Juventus, meanwhile, hit the target with four of their seven attempts, and have managed two goals. There have also been four yellow cards in a very entertaining first period. Three for Juve one for Real Madrid

RESTART! Juventus resume the action for the second halff

REAL MADRID SUBS! Asensio and Lucas have replaced Casemiro and Bale

The referee signals a free kick as Juve’s Miralem Pjanic trips Isco