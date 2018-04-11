Nigerians paid less for petrol, kerosene, diesel in March – NBS

Related News

The average price paid by consumers for petrol, diesel, and kerosene decreased in March compared to February, the National Bureau of Statistics has said

The bureau released separate reports on Wednesday on each of the fuel products.

The average price for petrol, per litre, decreased by 5.3 per cent from N172.5 in February to N163.4 in March.

The average price recorded for March 2018, however, increased by 9.6 per cent when compared to the N149.4 in March 2017

Although the official price for the sale of petrol in Nigeria is N145, the report shows that petrol is sold at higher prices in almost all Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.

In fact, only Abuja had petrol selling at the average price of N145 per litre.

Apart from Abuja, the states with the lowest average prices per litre were Bauchi (N145.6) and Kaduna (N147.3).

The states with the highest average prices of petrol per litre for March include Taraba (N184.4), Jigawa (N180.9) and Ekiti (N173.9).

For diesel, the average price decreased by 1.65 per cent from N209.9 in February to N206.4 in March.

The average price also decreased by 12 per cent when compared to the N234.5 recorded as the average price of diesel for March 2017.

Taraba, Sokoto and Kebbi States had the highest average prices of diesel per litre, at N254.2, N249.2, and N230.8 respectively for March 2018.

The states with the lowest average prices per litre for March 2018 were Delta (N189.6), Bayelsa (N187.5) and Abia (N185.8).

For kerosene, the average price per litre across states was N268.9.

The average price was a 6.8 per cent decrease from the N288.6 recorded for February 2018 and a 13.6 per cent decrease from the N311.6 recorded for March 2017.

States with the highest average prices of kerosene per litre were Nasarawa at N305, Yobe at N300.7 and Cross Rivers at N300.6

Abia, Delta and Borno States had the lowest average prices per litre of kerosene at N229.3, N227.7 and N225.1 respectively for March 2018.