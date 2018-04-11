OAU VC speaks on sex-for-mark scandal

Related News

The Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University has reacted to a leaked audio that shows a professor in the institution demanding sex from a female student to help her pass her examination.

Students and staff of the institution, who have heard the audio, have told PREMIUM TIMES it is the voice of Richard Akindele, a Professor in the Department of Accounting at the university. The don, whose name was mentioned in the audio by the victim, is yet to publicly speak on the scandal.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the university has begun the process of identifying the person involved. He said the act is a breach of regulations of the university’s code of conduct and anti-sexual harassment policy.

“In full compliance to all applicable laws, the university has set up a high powered committee to investigate the allegation and submit its report within one week. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with decisively.

“The university considers sexual harassment as an offence punishable contrary to the code of conduct and anti-sexual harassment policy. The university will never condone such act by any staff or students,” the professor said.

Also the Chairman of Congress of University Academics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Niyi Sunmonu, said if it is established that the leaked audio is true, the perpetrator is not fit to be in academic environment.

“Lecturers are expected to mould the lives of students,” the lecturer said.

Also, the national coordinator of Educational Rights Campaign, Hassan Soweto, condemned the act, saying previous sexual harassment cases in the university were not properly dealt with.



While speaking on a radio program, Frank Talk, on Rave 91.7 FM, Osogbo, the activist, a former student of the university, called for an independent panel that should include elected representatives from staff unions, students and women NGOs.