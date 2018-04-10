Buhari makes 23 new appointments including rectors for six polytechnics (FULL LIST)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executive officers of agencies in the Federal Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education, Power, Works, and Housing, and Resident Electoral Commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He charged them to reinvigorate the agencies in the delivery on their mandates through a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery with integrity.
The appointments include a new rectors for some polytechnics including Yaba College of Technology
Federal Ministry of Health
- Abdulkareem Jika Yusuf,
Medical Director
Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital
Kaduna, Kaduna State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018
2. Abubakar Musa
Medical Director
Federal Medical Centre, Nguru
Yobe State
Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 3rd July 2017
3. Abdullahi Ibrahim
Medical Director
Federal Medical Centre
Azare Bauchi State
Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 2nd April 2018
4. Nasir Ibrahim Umar
Medical Director
National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi
Bauchi State
Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018
5. Iliasu Adeagbo Ahmed
Medical Director
Federal Medical Centre, Owo
Ondo State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018
6. Aliyu Muhammad El-Ladan
Medical Director
National Obstetric Fistula Centre
Katsina, Katsina State
Renewal Of Appointment Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018
Federal Ministry Of Information And Culture
7. Stella Morounmubo Oyedepo
General-Manager,
National Theatre, Lagos
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018, In Compliance With The Establishment Act, Especially Sections 7 And 8 Of The National Theatre And National Troupe Of Nigeria Act 1991
With This Appointment, The President Has Separated The Leadership Of The National Theater From National Troup Of Nigeria
Federal Ministry Of Education
8. Baba David Danjuma
Rector, Federal Poyltechnic, Idah
Kogi State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 27th December 2017
9. Usman M. Kallamu
Rector
Federal Poyltechnic, Damaturu
Yobe State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 8th April 2018
10. Jimah Momodu Sanusi
Rector
Federal Poyltechnic, Auchi, Edo State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018
11. Dayo Hephzibah Oladebeye
Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti,
Ekiti State,
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018
12. Sanusi Gumau
Rector
Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018
13. Tomunomi M. Abbey
Rector
Federal Polytechnic, Oil & Gas Bonny, Rivers State,
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 23rd February 2018
14. Omokungbe Obafemi Omoseni
Rector, Yaba College Of Technology, Lagos
Lagos State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 30th January 2018
15. Faruk Rashid Haruna
Provost
Federal College Of Education, Kontagora, Niger State
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 27th March 2018
Power, Works And Housing
16. Usman Gur Mohammed
Managing – Director
Transmission Company Of Nigeria, (Tcn)
Initial Term Of Four Years With Effect From 1st February 2018
Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec)
17. Emmanuel Alex Hart
Resident Electoral Commissioner,
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018
18. Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim
Resident Electoral Commissioner,
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018
19. Cyril Omorogbe
Resident Electoral Commissioner,
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018
20. Uthman Abdulrahman Ajidaba
Resident Electoral Commissioner,
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018
21. Segun Agbaje
Resident Electoral Commissioner
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018
22. Baba Abba Yusuf
Resident Electoral Commissioner,
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018
23. Yahaya Bello
Resident Electoral Commissioner
Initial Term Of Five Years With Effect From 17th April, 2018