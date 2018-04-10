Buhari writes Senate, makes 26 new appointments (FULL LIST)

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm Festus Okoye as National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Okoye is among 26 new appointees the president wrote, in separate letters, to the Senate for confirmation.

Mr Buhari’s request on Mr Okoye was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, shortly before the Senate adjourned plenary on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the provision of section 154(1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I rise to forward to the distinguished senators the name of Barrister Festus Okoye for confirmation as National Commissioner representing South-east geo-political zone.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration, please accept Mr President the assurances of my highest regard,” the letter reads.

Mr Okoye, an indigene of Imo State, is the Executive Director, Human Rights Monitor, and a Solicitor at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

In other letters dispatched to the Senate, Mr Buhari also sought the confirmation of 23 members of National Population Commission and two non-legal practitioners as members of Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The two non-legal practitioners are; Abba Ali (Katsina-North west) and Mohammed Sagir (Niger-North central).

The 23 nominees for the National Population Commission are; Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr Chidi Christopher Ezeoke(Anambra), Barrister Isa Audu Buratai (Borno), Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa(Cross River), Sir Richard Odibo(Delta), Okereke Darlington Onaubuchi (Ebonyi) and Mr A.D. Olusegun Aiyajina (Edo).

Others are; Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba S.F. Nnabue (Imo), Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa (Kaduna), Sulaiman Ismaila Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Isa kwarra (Nasarawa).

Also nominated are: Barrister Aliyu Datti (Niger), Yeye (Mrs) Seyi Adererinokun Olusanya (Ogun), Prince Oladiran Garvey Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Oyetunde Hussain (Osun), Mrs Cecilia Arsun Dapoet ()Plateau, Dr. Ipalibo Macdonald Harry (Rivers), Sale S. Saany (Taraba).