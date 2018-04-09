Six killed in Ogun cult clash

Related News

A clash between suspected members of rival cult groups has claimed six lives, including that of a bricklayer in Ijebu-Igbo town, located in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

An eyewitness said the gun battle started at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at Oke – Sopen road, spread to Station bus stop, Oke – Agbo area and Ojowo, and lasted all through the night.

It escalated in the early hours of Monday.

The source also said four persons were shot dead and several others injured on Sunday evening, while two others were shot dead in a pre-dawn reprisal attack launched by one of the feuding groups.

Sources said residents and visitors were seen running to safety during the clash adding that three of the victims, believed to be members of the same family, were killed in front of their home in Ojowo.

Similarly, an eyewitness said another person was killed near the Amazing Graze Petroleum Station while two others were shot dead at Odobalogun – all in Ijebu-Igbo town.

It was learnt that a detachment of soldiers, operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), and other security operatives have been deployed to curb the violence.

Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

He said senior security operatives and personnel have been deployed to the area to restore normalcy while investigation has commenced.