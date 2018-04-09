Oyegun, other APC leaders ineligible for re-election unless… – Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the current leadership of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) led by John Odigie-Oyegun is not eligible to seek re-election in the forthcoming congresses and national convention of the party.

Mr. Buhari, who spoke at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday said based on the provision of Section 30 (1) (3), any officer currently serving and wants to seek re-election must resign their appointments 30 days before the election.

The president said based on that provision, the current National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mr. Oyegun and other officials across the states are not eligible to run.

He, however, said if they choose to seek re-election, they might be allowed through waiver.

Mr. Buhari said if the party wishes to grant such waiver, “a statement granting the waiver should be issued by the party immediately.”

