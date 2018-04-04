Two soldiers, many bandits feared killed in Zamfara shootout

Related News

Two soldiers were reported killed on Wednesday in a gun battle with armed bandits in a village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The soldiers lost their lives in a fierce shoot-out between them and the bandits, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The chairman of Anka Local Government Area, Mustapha Gado, who confirmed the death of the two soldiers said many bandits were also killed during the operation.

“Two soldiers have been killed, we have seen the bodies and l gathered that it was a captain and a lower ranking officer.

“I am also aware that with the recent deployment of security personnel especially the military, many of the insurgents have been killed,” he said.

Wednesday’s shootout occurs about a week after over 50 people were killed by bandits in Bawar daji district of the local government.

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar on Friday led a delegation on a condolence visit to the Emir of Anka following the attacks.

The governor directed the military to shoot on sight anybody found with arms in the bush.