Buhari approves $1 billion for purchase of arms

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1 billion to Nigerian Defence authorities for the purchase of security equipment to fight insecurity in the country.

This was revealed Wednesday by the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, while speaking with journalists at the end of a security meeting chaired by the president.

“Of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,” he said.

Mr. Dan Ali also said Wednesday’s meeting was a normal meeting of security agencies in the country.

“As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states,” he said.

The minister also said the recent deployments to Zamfara and other neighbouring states of Sokoto and Katsina is expected take care of the security challenges in the area.

“Of course, the strength of security personnel has increased including the Air Force additional quick response group, they have added enough manpower in that area,” he said.

On Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school girl still in captivity with Boko Haram, Mr. Dan-Ali said, “Well, we are making all available efforts to see that the girl is returned safely”.