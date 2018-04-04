Zamfara Carnage: NEMA confirms 54 dead, 7000 displaced

Related News

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday confirmed that 54 persons were killed by suspected cattle rustlers in Bawar Daji District, Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara state last week Wednesday.

The agency also confirmed that a woman and her child were among those who lost their lives during the attacks.

The agency which disclosed this based on-the-spot assessment conducted by staff recorded 71 persons injured with over 7000 displaced persons.

NEMA said the attacks affected places like Baudi, Tungan Turkish, Doka, Zanoka, Akuzo and Dogon Ruwa.

“About 30 houses and other essential commodities were razed, also 1000 cattle were carted away by men of the underworld,” the agency said.

The head, Nema Sokoto Operations, Suleiman Muhammad, who led other staff of the agency on the assessment said government delegations sent to the area had to suspend their visit due to security challenges.

Displaced persons, mostly women and children, are currently taking refuge in neighbouring Hayin Dan Bawa, Anka and Gusau, capital of Zamfara.

The agency is expected to prepare a comprehensive report to be forwarded to the federal government for necessary action.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how bandits attacked Bawar Daji in Anka Local Government Area, killing over 32 persons.

Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, alongside security chiefs and members of the State Executive Council on Friday visited Emir of Anka over the killings.

Governor Yari during the condolence visit to the Emir directed the security agencies to shoot anybody found with arms ”in the bush”.

The governor said the laws of the country allow only security personnel to carry arms.

“It is criminal for any person who is not a security personnel to carry arms, therefore I have ordered the security agencies in the state to shoot at sight any person who carries AK 47 or any other weapons in the bush, be Fulani, Hausa or any tribe.

“The bandits have wasted too much of lives in the state and therefore they too do not deserve to be alive,” he said.

Mr Yari threatened to remove any district or village head in the state whose domain harbours the armed bandits.

The Emir of Anka, Attahiru Ahmad, while responding to the governor’s comment lamented how the judiciary and police were sabotaging efforts to end the killings.

The bandits attacked the area after some members of the community held a meeting to discuss measures to be taken against banditry during the 2018 farming season.

The bandits had earlier threatened that there would be no farming activities in the area in this year’s rainy season.