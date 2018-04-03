Juventus v Real Madrid (LIVE UPDATES): Allegri needs a check on Ronaldo

Related News

In last season’s final, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace that led to the 4-1 Real Madrid win. If the Old Lady will take a healthy lead to Madrid, Massimiliano Allegri needs to have devised a way to keep Ronaldo from scoring.

The Portuguese has scored 12 goals in the UCL – more than half the total that Real have scored this season. He has also scored 21 goals for Los Blancos in 2018.

Allegri also needs effective replacements for the suspended duo of Miralem Pjanic and Medhi Benatia.

Juventus XI: Gianluigi Buffon; Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sami Khedira, Alex Sandro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from the Allianz Stadium in Turin…Kick off is 7:45p.m.

KICK OFF!! Real Madrid get the game underway in Turin

The pitch is wet and slippery and it might have its toll on the game

GOAL!!!! Ronaldo scores the first goal

Huge away goal so early in the game for Real Madrid