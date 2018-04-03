JUST IN: Buhari, APC Governors in closed-door meeting

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors elected under the platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which began at about 2:15pm, is holding inside the Council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although, the agenda of the meeting was not made public, a source at the Villa said the meeting will principally discuss the decision of Mr. Buhari to make a u-turn on the tenure of party officials.

Mr. Buhari had last week shocked members of APC National Executive Committee (NEC) when he advocated a reversal of the decision to extend the tenure of APC National and State executive officials for one year.

The president said his decision was hinged on the fact that the tenure elongation was against the spirit of the APC constitution and the Nigerian constitution.

“That decision was against the position of APC governors who had wanted the party officials to stay till after elections in 2019,” our source said.

He also said Mr. Buhari’s remarks had divided APC governors into two camps.

“While a group had a change of heart and agreed with the president, many governors still feel that it is safer for the APC to allow current officials oversee the elections,” he said.

Details later…