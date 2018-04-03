Police re-arrest all escaped suspects in Dino Melaye’s case

Related News

All the six suspects who were declared wanted after allegedly fleeing from police custody in Kogi State on March 28 have been re-arrested, the police have said.

Kabiru Seidu (a.k.a Osama), Nuhu Salisu (a.k.a Small), Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed who were under detention at the ‘A’ Division Lokoja allegedly escaped from lawful custodyhours before they were due to be arraigned in court in Lokoja, the state capital.

They were arrested on allegations of working as political thugs and suspected assassins for Dino Melaye, a serving senator from Kogi West Senatorial District.

The police said last month that two of the six suspects had confessed to being armed and financed by Mr. Melaye.

Mr. Melaye denied links to the suspects and threatened to sue the police for defamation.

The suspects were arrested at different locations last week, and the last, Mr. Seidu, was arrested on Sunday night in Bauchi State, THISDAY reported, citing sources whose accounts were later corroborated by the police spokesperson in the state.

Mr. Seidu is being held at Force Headquarters in Abuja, THISDAY reported.

Their alleged escape resulted in the redeployment of the police commissioner in the state, Ali Janga, to Force Headquarters in Abuja. A replacement was immediately announced for him,

The suspects were due for arraignment on March 28 when they escaped under unclear circumstances. The police spokesperson in Kogi, William Ayah, did not immediately respond to a text message asking to know whether the police have a new date that the suspects would be arraigned in court.