Chelsea vs Tottenham (LIVE UPDATES): Rumble In London

The city of London will be agog as Chelsea and Tottenham battle for crucial points in the Super Sunday Premier League clash.

With the EPL title already out of reach, Chelsea will look to keep pressure on Tottenham for fourth place when the sides return to Premier League action at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte’s side have endured a difficult few weeks and a series of poor results has seen them slip five points behind Spurs, with just eight games to go.

However, a win for the Blues at home against Mauricio Pochettino’s men would reduce the deficit to just two points and ensure a tense final run in the remaining fixtures.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture 2-1 and they will glad to make it a double today.

Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates.

Kick off is 4 p.m.

Victor Moses gets the nod to start for Chelsea

STARTING XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard

SUBS: Eduardo, Cahill, Emerson, Bakayoko, Drinkwater, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR TEAM NEWS

Harry Kane makes the bench for Spurs

STARTING XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Lamela, Eriksen, Dele; Son

SUBS: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lucas, Kane

Kick off at Stamford Bridge!

Chelsea get us under way at Stamford Bridge, aiming to close the gap on their top-four rivals to just a couple of points.

Game momentarily stopped as Victor Moses receives treatment after a tussle with Mousa Dembele.

0-0 [5’] #CHETOT

The Nigerian star is back and he heads Eriksen’s corner half away. Caballero eventually gathers Vertonghen’s effort.

Nothing much from both sides so far Chelsea have just put together a counter that saw Willian shoot at Vertonghen

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Score: 0 – 0

Min: 15

This a crucial game for Chelsea most especially …

Eighteen minutes played and still awaiting the first serious attempt

GOAL DISALLOWED for Chelsea… correctly ruled out for offside

Willian’s shot was well dealt with by Lloris, before Alonso’s strike was ruled out for offside.

GOAL! Moses crosses and Alvaro Morata rises highest to nod it into the corner! Chelsea 1-0 Spurs

CLOSE! Alonso’s tries a low drive but it is palmed out by Lloris, and Spurs scramble it away before Morata can pounce..

CLOSE! Chelsea almost getting another goal…Kante from the edge, only for his pile-driver to be blocked by a Spurs body.

GOAL!!! Spurs are level Eriksen fires in a screamer

First half over!!

The London Derby is all square for now

Though Chelsea have more of the best chances, it is 1-1 as the first half ends in dramatic fashion

Moses tries a shot away Spurs get another body in front of it. Good start from the Blues

Morata penalised for a tug on Davinson Sanchez.

Poor play by Victor Moses as his weak attempt to clear the ball puts his side under pressure

As it stands, the home team have had 41% of possession compared to the away team’s 59%

Victor Moses puts in a cross…Safe hands from Hugo Lloris as he comes out and claims the ball

According to official attendance, we have 41,364 at Stamford Bridge.

CHANCE!!! Son takes a driving shot from outside the box and the Chelsea goalkeeper makes a good save

GOAL!!!! Tottenham Hotspur take the lead courtesy of Dele Alli

Alli finishes after latching onto a long ball and poking it past Caballero.

GOAL!!! Fantastic Dele Alli makes it 3-1 for Spurs

Caballero saves from Son but can do nothing about Alli’s follow-up,

Only 3 of Spurs’ starting XI were born when they last won at Stamford Bridge in Feb 1990 (Lloris, Vertonghen, Dembele)… They are on course to do that today

It is looking good for Dele Alli who is making his 100th Premier League apperance today.

Harry Kane about to come in… Spurs not willing to take off their feet off the pedal just yet

Kane makes his return from injury as he takes the place of Son Heung-min

Good effort by Alvaro Morata as he directs a shot on target, but the keeper saves it