Buhari’s aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, under fire for calling Nigerians ‘animals’

A Presidential aide who manages President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media accounts has come under public criticism after excoriating Nigerians who criticised the president’s viral photograph with Naomi Campbell as “animals.”

“Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his “honorary granddaughter”. She visits Nigeria for a fashion festival and meets President @MBuhari, and some of you animals are slandering her,” Tolu Ogunlesi said on Twitter Friday, and further emphasised that: “YOU’RE RAVING MAD WITH NOBODY TO TELL YOU.”

Mr. Buhari on Friday morning met with Ms Campbell, a British model, on an inspection tour of the Eko Atlantic real estate project in Lagos.

The assessment was part of Mr. Buhari’s visit to Lagos for the 66th birthday events of Bola Tinubu.

The State House was the first to post Mr. Buhari’s encounter with Ms Campbell on Twitter at noon Friday, in one of the rarest sightings of a leader widely seen as modest and taciturn.

President @MBuhari today in Lagos toured Eko Atlantic City. He’s pictured here with Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and @NaomiCampbell. #PMBinLagos pic.twitter.com/OQK2mKK1qU — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 30, 2018

Two hours later, the model, known for her controversial involvements with African rich men, returned the recognition with a tweet, although she ambiguously described it as a “private launch.” She initially said she was there at the instance of Mr. Buhari, but later deleted the tweet after online uproar.

Ms Campbell’s apparent inconsistency together with the State House’s reluctance to release details of the meeting prompted many to question whether the president knew the model’s history prior to the encounter.

While Ms. Campbell, 47, is based in the UK, she’s known to have been involved with rich men from Africa spanning decades.

In 1997, she met with Charles Taylor, a former Liberian warlord currently serving a long sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity, at a parry organised by former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Mr. Taylor allegedly gave Ms. Campbell a bag that contained diamonds worth millions of dollars and believed to have been mined illegally.

When she testified in the trial of Mr. Taylor at the International Criminal Court, Ms Campbell acknowledged receiving “small, dirty-looking stones” from the former Liberian president’s staff.

The testimony earned her a worldwide ridicule.

Also, in recent years, Ms. Campbell has been rumoured to be dating Kola Aluko, a Nigerian oil dealer currently on the run for alleged fraud.

The duo had been sighted cruising in Mr Aluko’s luxury yacht across the world.

Ms Campbell, who later said she was in Nigeria to participate at the Arise Fashion Show in Lagos, became an instant subject of partisan bickering between Mr. Buhari’s critics and supporters, with some opposition voices implying that she might have been paid for her brief appearance and photo op with the president.

A presidential aide clarified Friday evening that Ms Campbell only ran into Mr. Buhari at Eko Atlantic and sought to have a handshake and take pictures with the Nigerian leader.

Apparently angered by the criticisms, especially against Ms. Campbell as he later stated, Mr Ogunlesi, 36, posted the controversial tweet shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday.

A few minutes later, he posted another tweet as a response to the initial wave of criticism from many who found his outburst distasteful, doubling down on his description of critics as animals without clarifying those the insult was directed at.

Synonyms for ‘animal’ include brute, beast, monster, savage, devil, demon, fiend, villain, barbarian, ogre, according to the Oxford Dictionary https://t.co/xzIGEUaxpO https://t.co/5PSXqYKTY4 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 30, 2018

The tweet was widely panned by social media, with many users, including a serving Senator of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lashing out at the aide for lacking the emotional rectitude expected of a presidential spokesperson.

But why would a presidential aide paid with tax payer money call the tax payers who pay his salary and whose votes put his boss on office ‘animals’? https://t.co/0d8bwQOEOj — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 31, 2018

I had some conversations with my Professor regarding Tolu Ogunlesi's Animal calling saga. His response: "Tolu is an accidental product of a failed system, who rode on the back of public accolades in his days of anti-GEJ activism in the social media". Damn! — Olumuyiwa Amao (@talk2smat) March 31, 2018

Tolu Ogunlesi is an everlasting retard. If he likes let him write English from here to Kutuwenji, he’s an animal – a useless one. — – jeffrey (@VillageParrot) March 31, 2018

Tolu Ogunlesi, an average individual, with very mean achievement and no known record of public service called Nigerians ANIMALs for exposing his Principal's crude lies. Tolu was born in 1982, but he cld insult folks old enough to be his grandparents. That is what POWER does! — Olumuyiwa Amao (@talk2smat) March 31, 2018

Whether Tolu Ogunlesi used his private Twitter account to tweet and call Nigerians "animals" or not, as long as he works for the Government/Presidency, here is the result of that unnecessary tweet. 😊 https://t.co/8ipfZL2p7H — Uche Jegbefume (@jaustinuche) March 31, 2018

After twelve hours of calling Nigerians animals and raving mad. Bouda Tolu Ogunlesi is still trying and finding ways to explain he never meant to use such derogatory words on Nigerians except on those who went full force attacking Naomi Campbell. My guess is they're not Nigerians — David Makanjuola (@smalltallest88) March 31, 2018

This is Tolu Ogunlesi. He works with President Muhammadu Buhari as an aide. He called Nigerians animals and raving dogs. A useless senator sponsored a bill of death by hanging for hate speech. What speech is this pls? Isn't this enough to provoke Nigerians? #RedLine pic.twitter.com/UEXoH7iYhR — Mr. Yinkz (@yinkuzjyde) March 31, 2018

But as outrage mounted on Saturday morning over his post, Mr Ogunlesi attempted to to walk back the tweet, but felt short of explicitly apologising.

I'd like to clarify. I would NEVER describe/think of Nigerians, or those who disagree with me, as 'animals'. My comment specific to those who thought it appropriate to denigrate/“slander” Naomi Campbell. Tweet should have been worded clearer & less provocatively. Lesson learnt. https://t.co/vnkyo0QPaM — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) March 31, 2018

A PDP strategist, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, described the controversial tweet as a reflection of the Buhari administration’s approach towards Nigerians.

“What Tolu Ogunlesi said is a reflection of the Buhari presidency,” Mr. Atoye told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Saturday evening. “He merely put into words the horrible treatment Buhari administration has meted out to Nigerians for three years.”

Mr. Ogunlesi, a journalist and social critic, was named as a special assistant to the president on new media in 2016. He has widely been seen as one of the best hands in the administration, especially given how he had managed to amass top-rated journalistic accolades within a few years in practice.

His work largely entails coordinating government social media accounts and websites for effective and coherent communication strategy. This had seen him escape social media backlash for the most part.

But recently, as the administration reels from one scandal to another, opposition voices are exhuming old tweets of Mr Ogunlesi’s to portray him as a hypocrite.

On Thursday, one of his tweets from 2012 in which he called former President Goodluck Jonathan a despot for the traffic gridlock that occurred when he visited Lagos was unearthed by administration’s critics to demonstrate Mr Ogunlesi’s double standard.

APC fanboys and the party itself played opposition with absolute and total ignorance and sheer naïveté as to how Govt operates, along with a dose of bitterness for GEJ too. Bro @toluogunlesi – any comments on your principal @MBuhari’s impending shutdown of Lagos tomorrow?😒😏 pic.twitter.com/Iwcz78SehE — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) March 28, 2018

Have tried to ignore madnesses issuing from Abuja. But GEJ's infliction of traffic-hell on #Lagos is the stuff of despotism #bloodysadist — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 14, 2012

“Clearly, Tolu Ogunlesi is haunted by his past duplicity and that appears to be what threw him overboard leading to his unfortunate comments,” Mr Atoye said. “But don’t expect him to get disciplined for his action, he’s only tracing the paths of Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, and other presidential aides who are known to have uttered vituperation against Nigerians without any consequences.”

“They have taken presidential duties to a ridiculous level. Their sycophancy can lead them into saying anything to spite Nigerians in a bid to please the President,” he added. “But Nigerians would make their reservations known in 2019.”

Mr Ogunlesi did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ request about whether he’s considering offering an apology on Saturday afternoon.

Ayo Akanji, a media consultant for the Buhari administration, dismissed Mr Atoye’s assertion that Mr. Ogunlesi’s tweet mirrored the conducts of the Buhari presidency.

“What Tolu Ogunlesi said was clearly his own personal take,” Mr. Akanji told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone, Saturday evening. “President Buhari and his aides hold Nigerians in highest regards and that could be readily seen in the expedited manner with which all the economy, security situation and other matters of national importance are being addressed.”

Mr. Akanji said Mr Ogunlesi did not mean to call Nigerians animals contrary to what critics are propagating, saying the aide understands the power of language as an award-winning writer.

“Still, he has clarified his comments and we expect people to move on from this controversy,” Mr. Akanji said.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, did not respond to a request for comments about how the State House views Mr Ogunlesi’s conduct or whether an official statement would be issued.