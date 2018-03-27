Tenure Elongation: APC NEC meeting ends, party yet to decide on Buhari’s call for reversal

Related News

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to take a final decision on President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for a reversal of its earlier stance on tenure of party officials.

Mr Buhari on Tuesday morning asked the NEC to reverse its decision on the extension of the tenure of national and state officials of the APC.

The NEC last month extended the tenure of the officials by one year, amidst dissention from party bigwigs like Bola Tinubu, ex-Lagos governor.

In his speech read at the start of the NEC meeting on Tuesday, Mr Buhari said the NEC decision should be reversed as it makes the party susceptible to litigations and was unconstitutional.

Addressing journalists at the end of the NEC meeting, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s spokesperson, said the NEC has set up a small technical committee to advise the party on the matter.

He said the committee is expected to submit its recommendations on or before tomorrow.

Pending that time, however, he said the last decision to extend the tenure remains.

On federalism, Mr Abdullahi said a committee between the executive, national assembly and the party will be set up to look at report of a committee set up by the party. The committee, headed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had recommended, among others, the establishment of state police.

Mr. Abdullahi said the new committee to be established would review the report as quickly as possible and make recommendations that could enable the president send fresh bills on the matter to the legislature.

