UPDATED: Saraki joins APC NEC meeting

The leadership of Nigeria’s National Assembly comprising Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, arrived late for a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Saraki arrived the meeting after it started.

An aide to the senate president, Yusuph Olaniyonu, told PREMIUM TIMES that his principal had communicated to President Muhammadu Buhari that he would join the meeting after attending to a budget matter in the senate.

The meeting, holding at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja, has in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as governors elected under the platform of the party.

Messrs Saraki and Dogara had attended the meeting of APC national caucus which held at the Presidential Villa Monday night.

Already, Mr Buhari, at the meeting, asked the NEC to reverse the one-year tenure elongation approved for party officials last month.

NEC had at its meeting of February 26 extended the tenure of party officials led by John Odigie-Oyegun by one year.

Officials at the state level also enjoyed the tenure extension.

However, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had told the NEC that that decision was illegal and could lead to unwanted litigations.

On Tuesday, the president mentioned the legal challenges that may arise from the extension as a reason for his reversal call.