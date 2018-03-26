‘We apologise for our past mistakes,’ PDP begs Nigerians

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday in Abuja, apologised to Nigerians for mistakes the party made while in power.

The National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, made the apology at a public national discourse on “Contemporary Governance in Nigeria.”

The PDP lost the general elections to the now ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2015.

The then incumbent president, Goodluck Jonathan, conceded victory to APC candidate Muhammadu Buhari. Ever since Nigerians have been inundated with the perceived excesses perpetrated by officials of the former ruling party while in office.

Mr Secondus apologised to Nigerian for ”impunity, the imposition of candidates and other mistakes made in the past.”

He assured that under his watch, there would be no imposition of candidates or any form of impunity in the party’s activities.

“I hereby, as the National Chairman, do admit that the PDP made a lot of mistakes; we are humans, not spirits and the ability to admit is key in moving forward.

“We admit that we have made several mistakes; we have passed through all our challenges and have acquired the experience no other party can boast of.

“We were sanctioned by Nigerians at the polls in 2015; let me use this opportunity to apologise for our past mistakes.

“It is the honest thing to do, a legacy to transfer to our children; we cannot continue like that.

“When we make mistakes, we should come out boldly to the people and apologise.

“It is important to do so because we have learnt from our mistakes unlike the All Progressive Congress (APC) that will make mistakes and lie to cover it.

“We apologise to Nigerians that we have made mistakes, we have learnt our lessons and we are ready to begin on a new agenda; experience is the best teacher, no other party has it,” he said.

According to Mr Secondus, when things are not positive and the mindset is negative, ”it is then time to reset it.”

He said that the public discourse was an ample opportunity for the party members to collectively “press the reset button’’ and set a new agenda for the nation.

In his contribution, a chieftain of the party, George Bode, said that the position of the party leadership rekindled his loyalty.

Mr Bode called on members of PDP who left the party as a result of its past mistakes to return home from “wilderness’’.

According to him, ”to err is human and forgive is divine, it was time to walk the talk for the repositioning of the country”.

One of the panelists at the event, Toyosi Ogunshiji, commended the party for toeing the line of honour.

She said that Nigeria must move from praying to taking more serious actions for the progress of the country.